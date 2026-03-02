Unlike clueless NDA, we await new allies: CM Stalin

Speaking at a leadership conclave in Chennai, Stalin said that the alliance, which already comprises 19 parties, would expand further in the coming days, in what appeared to be a veiled message to both partners and rivals. He contrasted this with what he described as a lack of clarity in the BJP-led NDA in the State.



Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin said the NDA lacked clarity on leadership, with its leaders speaking in different voices.



"While the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah talk about forming an NDA government, Palaniswami repeatedly asserts that the AIADMK will secure a majority on its own and form the government. It is a front that does not even have clarity on who is leading it and who is in the driver's seat," Stalin said, describing the situation as a "comedy."