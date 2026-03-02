Unlike clueless NDA, we await new allies: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Despite strain in seat-sharing among existing allies, who are seeking a bigger share than in the 2021 polls, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin expressed confidence on Monday that more political parties may join the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) soon.
Speaking at a leadership conclave in Chennai, Stalin said that the alliance, which already comprises 19 parties, would expand further in the coming days, in what appeared to be a veiled message to both partners and rivals. He contrasted this with what he described as a lack of clarity in the BJP-led NDA in the State.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin said the NDA lacked clarity on leadership, with its leaders speaking in different voices.
"While the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah talk about forming an NDA government, Palaniswami repeatedly asserts that the AIADMK will secure a majority on its own and form the government. It is a front that does not even have clarity on who is leading it and who is in the driver's seat," Stalin said, describing the situation as a "comedy."
Responding to Modi's recent remark that the DMK's dream of returning to power would turn into a nightmare, Stalin said the BJP's own dream of forming a government in Tamil Nadu had remained a "mirage."
"Modi has long been dreaming of a BJP government in the State. It has remained a mirage so far and will continue to be so," he said.