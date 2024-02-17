Unlike BJP, DMK is ensuring peaceful coexistence without factoring out minorities: Stalin

CHENNAI: The DMK government has been ensuring peaceful coexistence of all sections in the society without factoring out the minorities unlike the BJP government at the Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

Slamming a Central Minister for accusing the DMK of being "divisive," he said the Dravidian model of governance has created a peaceful environment in the state where the minority too live without fear.

"The fundamental rule of good governance is to create a peaceful environment. And we are ready to consider your demands and gradually fulfill them," Stalin said chairing a consultative meeting on minority welfare at the Secretariat here.

Without mentioning the Union Minister's name, he said the Minister had accused the Dravidian model of governance of being "divisive."

"There cannot be anything amusing than the Union Minister's interview to the media," the Chief Minister said.

The Dravidian model of governance was based on the principle of "everything for everyone" ('ellorukkum ellam') and it included all sections in the society including the majority and minorities as well, he said. His government would never divide the people on caste, religious or any other lines. Nor would it profess anyone to practice "high or low" based on caste.

"Those who subscribe to the thinking of caste inequalities are calling us divisive. Funny!" Stalin, who is the president of DMK, said.

The Dravidian model of governance ensured everything for everyone and has been protecting and promoting the welfare of minorities consistently besides supporting their socio-economic development while striving for inclusive development. The state government created a peaceful environment where minorities could live without fear, he added.

The Chief Minister said he has been working in the spirit of togetherness enunciated by his father and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. "During a felicitation by the minority organisations, Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi is fondly addressed) had said 'don't thank me by seeing me as someone who is not one amongst you. I did my duty.' I am working in that spirit," Stalin said and appealed to the people to live in harmony and work for the prosperity of the state and India.