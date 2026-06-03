Unlawful assembly alone not an offence: MHC quashes case against 15 RSS members

A chargesheet was subsequently filed under Sections 1989(3), 223, 126(2), and 293 of the BNS. The petitioners contended that the gathering was small, caused no obstruction as alleged in the FIR, and argued that the final report was filed within nine days of the complaint, indicating a hurried investigation.

The State argued that the unlawful assembly had caused hindrance to public transport and disturbance to the public.

The court noted that the parties had gathered together, which is their fundamental right. No member of the public had lodged a complaint, and no one was affected by the unlawful assembly. The court found that the petitioners had assembled only to celebrate the Vijayadasami festival and the 100th anniversary of their association.

Accordingly, the court allowed the petitions and quashed the proceedings pending before the Additional District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate, Ambur, Tirupattur district, against the petitioners.