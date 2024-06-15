University Grants Commission releases fee refund policy 2024-25

CHENNAI: After representations and complaints from students and parents on the non-refund of fees by the Higher Education institutions (HEls) on cancellation or withdrawal of admissions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said that students should be allowed a full refund of fees within a specified period to enable them to opt for a course of their choice.

While releasing the fee refund policy 2024-25, the commission said it has taken up the matter in a recent meeting and after considering the relevant factors decided.

These guidelines would also be applicable to organizations, consortiums, committees, associations that were constituted for the purpose of conducting counselling or processing admissions and collecting fees on behalf of participating HEIs will be responsible for refund fees.

Accordingly 100% of refund of fees would be given if the student notified 15 days or more before the formally notified last date of admission.

Fees will not be fully refunded if the student takes more than 30 days after formally notified the last date of admission.

UGC has notified the Redressal of Grievances of Students Regulations, 2023, wherein "delay in, or denial of, the refund of fees due to a student who withdraws admission within the time mentioned in the prospectus, subject to guidelines has been defined as one of the grievances.

The commission also urged the HEIs to ensure compliance with the fee refund policy for the academic session 2024-25.