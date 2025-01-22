Unite to fight exploitation via UGC, says Min Govi Chezhiaan

CHENNAI: Upping its ante against the BJP-led union government on the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations row, higher education minister Govi Chezhiaan on Tuesday stressed that unity among states is the need of the hour to fight against the Modi regime to safeguard the rights of the states.

Taking credit for the resolution adopted by the Kerala Legislative Assembly that replicated the TN Legislative Assembly’s demand for the withdrawal of the UGC regulations, minister Chezhiaan said, “It is the time to stay united and fight against the BJP led union government which is trying to destroy democracy and autonomy of states in the education sector.”

Referring to the Chief Minister’s letter to non-BJP chief ministers urging them to adopt resolutions in their State Assemblies like the TNLA, Govi Chezhian said, “It is essential to nip venomous plants and act in the bud. Likewise, we must nip the fascist act of the Modi regime in the bud.”

By insisting that the hard-earned degree of the students, recognition of universities, and participation in UGC programmes would be rendered invalid without accepting the UGC regulations, the UGC has waged a war against the education of the Tamil Nadu students, the minister said. Citing the condition imposed by the union government that the state must subscribe to the National Education Policy to avail central funds, he said, “The Dravidian model government will never be cowed down by the intimidations of the union government.”

“Through UGC, the Modi regime is trying to capture the universities so far developed by the states. The UGC has exceeded its authority by unilaterally notifying the regulations without consulting the states when state rights were in concurrent list. The UGC has turned into a puppet of the union government,” he added.