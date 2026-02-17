Union policies push additional burden of nearly Rs. 50,000 Crore on Tamil Nadu: Interim Budget

A significant portion of this burden relates to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL). Invoking Article 293 of the Constitution, the Union government has mandated the State to provide Rs. 16,290 crore towards loss funding for TNPDCL. However, the actual loss of the power utility stands at Rs. 413 crore, leaving the State to bear an additional burden of Rs. 15,877 crore in the current financial year.

Another major strain stems from GST-related issues and the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II project. The State government said GST rate rationalisation was approved by the GST Council without adequately addressing the concerns of States, resulting in an estimated revenue shortfall of around Rs. 9,600 crore for Tamil Nadu this year. In addition, the State has incurred nearly Rs. 9,500 crore towards what it termed the Union government’s share in the Metro Rail project.