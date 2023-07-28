Union Minister Yadav launches G20’s RECEIC

CHENNAI: Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday launched a Resource Efficiency Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC), conceptualised under India’s G20 Presidency, to promote the practices of resource efficiency and circular economy globally.

This industry-driven initiative was launched at the G20 fourth Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group and Environment and Climate Ministers meeting here. The coalition is envisioned to be a self-sustaining entity that will continue to operate beyond India’s G20 Presidency, making a lasting impact on environmental sustainability. About 39 companies headquartered in 11 different countries have joined the coalition as its founding members.

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate the 39 founding members of RECEIC for their willingness to join this coalition. They represent a diverse array of corporations, ranging from global multinational giants to startups and Small and Medium Enterprises, covering a wide spectrum, from manufacturing to waste collection, sorting, and recycling,” the Minister said.