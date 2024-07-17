Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets family of slain Tamil Nadu BSP leader

CHENNAI: Union minister Ramdas Athawale met the family of slain Tamil Nadu BSP leader K Armstrong here on Wednesday.

The minister for Social Justice and Empowerment visited the house of the Bahujan Samaj Party leader and paid tributes to the deceased. He consoled Armstrong's wife.

Armstrong was killed by a group of men recently outside his under-construction house in the city, with 11 persons being arrested in connection with the case.

One of the suspects in the murder was killed in a police 'encounter' on Sunday, when he allegedly tried to flee from the cops after attacking them, while he was being taken to recover some weapons concealed in a spot in North Chennai.