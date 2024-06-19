Begin typing your search...

The minister is expected to visit and inspect the Coast Guard camp in Mandapam and the INS Parundu naval air station located near Uchipuli, Ramanathapuram.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Ramanathapuram on June 20, to participate in Yoga Day event
Rajnath Singh (ANI)

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Arichal node near Dhanushkodi, Ramanathapuram tomorrow, ahead of an International Yoga Day event on June 21.

Rajnath Singh is set to arrive in Ramanathapuram on Thursday evening via a private helicopter.

The minister is expected to visit and inspect the Coast Guard camp in Mandapam and the INS Parundu naval air station located near Uchipuli, Ramanathapuram.

Later, he will attend the International Yoga Day event at 6 am on Friday.

The yoga session at Dhanushkodi will be attended by officials from the Coast Guard, the Air Force, the Navy, and the Marine Police. Also, Ramanathapuram Collector and SP has been invited to this event.

