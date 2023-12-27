Union Minister Nirmala tours Thoothukudi, reviews flood damage

MADURAI: In Thoothukudi to inspect the situation in the aftermath of the disastrous floods last week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a tour of the worst-affects parts of the district and held a review meeting with state government representatives.

Along with Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and senior officials, Nirmala went to Kurinji Nagar, one of the inundated residential localities in the district, where she interacted with the residents and a few doctors in a health camp at the locality.

She also took stock of the damage to Korampallam tank. The tail-end irrigation tank of Tamirabarani river breached after the torrential rains, which added to the flood woes. The officials who went with her explained how flash floods caused the breach, while some of the local public said the authorities failed to desilt the tank.

The Union Finance Minister also inspected the bridge at Anthoniyarpuram in Maravanmadam panchayat, which was destroyed by the flood.

The officials also explained that the other factor for the uncontrollable flood was rainwater from Ottapidaram, Kayathar and Kadambur flowing down to a single channel.

She also inspected the government hospital in Srivaikuntam, the worst-hit place in the district that received nearly 100 cm rain in just a day.

Earlier, she convened a meeting with officials in Thoothukudi and reviewed the progress in restoration activities. Besides Minister Thennarasu and MP Kanimozhi, BJP’s state vice president Nainar Nagendran, senior leader Pon Radhakrishnan and Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhani accompanied her.