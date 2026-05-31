Union Minister Murugan lauds PM Modi for repatriating Chola-era copper plates

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State L Murugan announced on Sunday that a Chola-era copper plate inscription (seppu pattayam), recently repatriated from the Netherlands by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will soon be returned to its original location in Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters after listening to the 134th episode of PM Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Murugan said the recovery of the historical artefact reflected the Centre’s continued efforts to restore and preserve India’s cultural heritage.
During his recent five-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought back a Chola-era copper plate inscription from the Netherlands. Steps are being taken to return the historic copper plates to their rightful place in Tamil Nadu at the earliest,” Murugan said.
The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and noted that the Centre had already succeeded in retrieving more than 600 ancient idols smuggled abroad, many of which had been reinstated in temples across the state.
Murugan also praised Modi’s efforts to showcase the legacy of the Chola dynasty internationally.
“The history of the Cholas is glorious. PM Modi had earlier visited Gangaikonda Cholapuram to pay respects and underline how the Cholas expanded their influence across the seas. He has once again brought international attention to their rich heritage,” he said.
Referring to the latest episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the BJP leader said the PM had highlighted Tamil Nadu’s renowned Salem and Malgova mango varieties and appreciated the charitable initiatives of school students.
“He specially praised the students of Jaigopal Garodia School in Nagercoil and their mentor Girija Amma. By saving just one rupee a day, the students managed to raise Rs 40 lakh towards the welfare of soldiers,” Murugan said.
He added that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had evolved into a platform that recognised and celebrated the quiet contributions of ordinary citizens across the country.