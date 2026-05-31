Union Minister Murugan lauds PM Modi for repatriating Chola-era copper plates

Speaking to reporters after listening to the 134th episode of PM Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Murugan said the recovery of the historical artefact reflected the Centre’s continued efforts to restore and preserve India’s cultural heritage.

During his recent five-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought back a Chola-era copper plate inscription from the Netherlands. Steps are being taken to return the historic copper plates to their rightful place in Tamil Nadu at the earliest,” Murugan said.

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and noted that the Centre had already succeeded in retrieving more than 600 ancient idols smuggled abroad, many of which had been reinstated in temples across the state.