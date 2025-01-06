Union Minister Murugan condemns alleged disrespect to National Anthem in TNLA

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan on Monday unequivocally condemned the alleged disrespect towards the National Anthem in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session that commenced on Monday.

Murugan emphasised that the rendition of the national anthem during the inaugural session of the legislative assembly, marked by the Governor's address, is an inviolable tradition that embodies the utmost respect and reverence for the nation.

“However, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has been witness to a series of unseemly incidents that besmirch the dignity of the national anthem, ostensibly as a means of protest against the Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu,” he said in a statement.

The Union Minister castigated the Tamil Nadu government, describing it as "pseudo-Dravidian," for prioritising petty politicking over the welfare and well-being of the people.

He excoriated the ruling DMK government for its blatant disregard for constitutional norms and its propensity for engaging in unnecessary and divisive politics.

Murugan also trained his guns on Speaker Appavu, condemning his refusal to accede to the Governor's request to play the national anthem.

He asserted that the Speaker's role is to maintain the dignity and decorum of the House, rather than acting as a partisan representative of the ruling DMK party.

"The Speaker's conduct is highly condemnable, and it is incumbent upon him to eschew partisan considerations and uphold the majesty of the legislative assembly," Murugan said.

Furthermore, Murugan urged the Chief Minister M K Stalin to desist from adopting a confrontational approach towards the Governor and instead focus on upholding the Constitution and promoting the welfare of the people.

"It is imperative for the Chief Minister to recognise the constitutional sanctity of the Governor's office and refrain from engaging in acts that are tantamount to disrespecting the Constitution," he added.