Union Minister Mandaviya writes to TN CM Stalin, urges swift resolution of workers' strike at Samsung plant

CHENNAI: Taking note of the ongoing protest by workers of Samsung plant near Chennai, Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, urging his government's immediate intervention to resolve the agitation.

In the letter, he sought Stalin's efforts to find an early and amicable resolution for maintaining a positive manufacturing sector ecosystem in the State.

He also assured full support from the Ministry to help the State in resolving the matter.

About 1,000 workers belonging to the Samsung India Workers Union, backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), have been on indefinite strike since September 9 pressing for various demands including recognition of their union, wage revision, better work-timings, among others.

CITU state president A Soundarajan has sought the intervention of the labour department to fulfil the rightful demand of the workers for the recognition of their union. He said that the plant has been operational for 16 years and employs about 1,700 workers. The wages of these workers are less than the wages of some of its vendors, he added.

Meanwhile, in a communication to the workers on Friday, Samsung assured that it would not take action against those employees who wish to resume work, but warned of termination from the services if they continue with their protest.

Samsung also clarified that the workers would not receive compensation during those days when they went on strike from September 9, based on "No Work, No Pay." The company also informed that if any of the workers were forced to take part in the strike they may contact the human resource department.

Samsung India currently manufactures consumer durables at the 16-year-old factory.

