Union Minister L Murugan flays DMK govt over rise in caste-based atrocities

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, condemning its alleged inability to curb the surge in crimes against Scheduled Castes across the state.

Murugan's ire was sparked by a recent heinous incident in Sivaganga district, where a 21-year-old Dalit student from Melapidavur village was brutally attacked by a group of caste Hindus for riding a Bullet bike.

Terming the incident a "grim testament to the incompetence of the fake Dravidian Model government," Murugan lashed out at the DMK government, which claims to champion social justice.

"The government's abject failure to protect the Scheduled Castes is a damning indictment of its hollow slogans and rhetoric," he asserted in a statement.

The Union Minister also trained his guns on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who chairs the State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee established under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.

"Chief Minister Stalin, as the chairman of this committee, owes the people of Tamil Nadu an explanation on the number of state-level meetings he has convened to address the grievances of the Scheduled Castes," Murugan demanded.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are eagerly waiting to know about his government's social justice achievements, which seem to be conspicuous by their absence,” he said.

The BJP MP further warned that if the DMK government fails to provide adequate justice to the victim and punish those responsible for the atrocity, it would be seen as a gross dereliction of duty.

"If your social justice record is limited to making a mockery of the Vengaivayal issue and ridiculing the affected community, then you will soon be thrown out of office," he cautioned.

Further, Murugan asserted that if the DMK government fails to act, Chief Minister Stalin would earn the dubious distinction of being one of the worst Chief Ministers Tamil Nadu has ever seen.