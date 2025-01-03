Union Minister Kishan Reddy to conduct TN BJP president election

CHENNAI: BJP high-command on Thursday announced the election in-charges for the impending elections of state presidents and national council members of the party.

As part of this announcement, Union Minister for Mines, G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the election in-charge for Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the state BJP's core committee meeting, originally slated for January 3 at Kamalalayam, has been postponed due to the BJP state women's wing rally in Madurai and the scheduled visit of the national election in-charge.

Notwithstanding the postponement, the party's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh will proceed with his planned visit to Tamil Nadu on January 3.

During his two-day sojourn, Santhosh will participate in various events on January 3 and 4, and engage in crucial deliberations with state leaders.

Santhosh's discussions with state leaders are expected to focus on the ongoing organisational elections and the party's overall functioning in Tamil Nadu.