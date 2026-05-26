Union Minister Gadkari approves Rs 1,427 crore Tiruvarur bypass project

The 14.9-km-long project will also include the construction of two additional road overbridges on National Highways 129A and 134A.

Gadkari said the project would strengthen connectivity between key industrial centres such as Tiruchy and Coimbatore and port towns including Karaikal and Nagapattinam. He said the project was expected to boost economic activity in the region.

The bypass will begin near the Adiyakkamangalam-Thandalai area and pass through Athipuliyur, Andipalayam, Kidaramkondan, Pallivaramangalam, Perumpugalur, Ilavangarkudi and Anaivadapathi Colony.