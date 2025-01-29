Union minister G Kishan Reddy to visit Madurai on January 30

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, is slated to visit Madurai on January 30, to interact with the villagers of Vallalapatti.

This forthcoming visit assumes great importance in the wake of the Union Government's recent decision to abandon the proposed tungsten mine project in the Arittapatti, Vallalapatti, and Nayakkarpatti areas of Madurai district.

Expressing his gratitude to the Union Government, BJP state president K Annamalai stated, "The people of Thennarasu Matham Mela Nadu and the Ambalakarars (villagers) are deeply thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy for accepting their demand and abandoning the proposed mining project."

“As a token of their appreciation, the villagers had extended an invitation to Minister Reddy to visit their village, which he had graciously accepted. During his visit, Reddy is scheduled to meet the public in person at A Vallalapatti, Madurai, on January 30, at 4 pm,” Annamalai said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with a few other Union ministers, is scheduled to visit Chennai on January 31 to attend a wedding reception hosted by the family of former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.