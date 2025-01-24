Union Min Kishan Reddy to visit Tamil Nadu on Jan 27 to oversee BJP State President election

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy is slated to embark on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on January 27, with the primary objective of overseeing the election of the state president of the BJP.

As part of his itinerary, Kishan Reddy, who has been appointed as the election in-charge by the BJP's national leadership, will also travel to Madurai, where he will attend a ceremony commemorating the cancellation of the auction of the tungsten mineral block in Arittapatti, organised by Tamil Nadu BJP.

As the election in-charge, Reddy will be responsible for selecting the new BJP state president and national executive council members for Tamil Nadu.

The visit is expected to pave the way for the announcement of the new state leader, which is likely to take place by January 29.

While there is speculation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah may accompany Kishan Reddy on his visit, it remains unclear due to a parliamentary session scheduled for January 31.

Sources within the party, however, confirmed that Kishan Reddy's visit is definitive.

The BJP's state leadership has been witnessing a churn, with several names doing the rounds as potential successors.

Among the frontrunners are Nainar Nagendran and Vanathi Srinivasan, although there is also a possibility that Annamalai may continue as the leader for the ensuing Assembly elections.