Union Min Bhupender launches MISHTI scheme in TN to restore Mangroves

CHENNAI: Union minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, on Friday, launched the MISHTI scheme (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes) in Tamil Nadu by planting mangrove plants in Kovalam creek.

A state forest department release stated that one hectare of site having waterlogged condition, situated between Muttukadu backwaters and Bay of Bengal has been selected to develop mangrove. "The area is endowed with halophytes and other Mangrove associates species, with few mangroves trees of Avicennia marina. The area has potential for new mangrove plantation with suitable soil, water and climatic conditions," it added.

It may be noted that the department had already planted around 7,000 Avicennia marina saplings in the site to restore mangrove. Several Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) trees that invaded the site were removed before planting mangrove plants.

The MISHTI scheme was announced in the union budget of 2023-2024 and the scheme envisages to increase mangrove cover across the country as well as to provide livelihood and income to local communities.

The release added that around 1,000 hectares of mangrove area planting and restoration was completed in 2022-23 under NABARD. "For the coming years, mangrove planting and restoration is being planned under coastal rehabilitation mission and TN-SHORE. The Eco restoration of Ennore creek near Chennai over an extent of 188 hectares with funding from Chennai River Restoration Trust has also begun where 15,980 mangrove seedlings are to be planted along with 2,08,680 associate species," it said.

Book released on Mangroves:

During the event, Bhupendar Yadav launched a book titled 'Biodiversity and Importance of Mangrove Ecosystem' prepared by MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF).

R Ramasubramanian, director - Coastal Systems Research of MSSRF, said that the book has been prepared to create awareness on Mangroves among students and the general public. "The book contains details about flora and fauna of the mangroves, their medicinal uses apart from ecological benefits.

GN Hariharan, executive director of MSSRF, explained that mangroves are sensitive vegetation and they cannot be grown in beaches. "Mangroves can be grown only in places where rivers meet sea. The foundation is working to revive the mangrove ecosystem," he added.