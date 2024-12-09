Union govt revokes Tungsten mining plan in Madurai district

CHENNAI: In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government has revoked its decision to mine Tungsten in and around Arittapatti and other villages in Madurai district.

The decision comes after BJP state president K Annamalai wrote to Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, requesting the cancellation of the mining plans.

Annamalai attributed the Centre's initial decision to the Tamil Nadu government's failure to convey its dissent to the Government of India, resulting in the tender being awarded to the successful bidder.

Annamalai emphasised that PM Narendra Modi-led government prioritises the welfare of farmers and will not undertake any initiatives detrimental to their interests.

"Under the able leadership of PM Modi, our government has consistently implemented schemes that promote the well-being of farmers," he stated in a statement.

The BJP leader also urged the Centre to ensure that no future declarations for mining in or near biodiversity sites in Madurai district are made, in order to safeguard the interests of the local population and the environment.

This development comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu government's planned resolution against the Centre's initial decision, scheduled to be tabled in the state Assembly session today.