Union govt meting out step-motherly treatment to Opposition ruled states: Stalin

CHENNAI: Detailing the various schemes implemented so far in his tenure and the extent to which people benefitted from it, the CM said that all these were achieved amid severe fund crunch. “We need not detail the step motherly treatment meted out by the union government to states. We are seeing the appalling condition of Chief Ministers protesting in Delhi.”



Accusing the union government of not allocating funds for the two calamities faced by Tamil Nadu, the CM said that the state was suffering Rs 20,000 crore loss per annum due to the termination of the GST compensation from June 30, 2022. “No new special projects are provided to the opposition ruled states. The sorry state of the lone AIIMS project announced for Tamil Nadu is inexplicable.”