Union govt launches Bhartiya Shiksha Board, independent school education board in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB), an independent school education board set up by the Union government has been launched in Tamil Nadu. In connection with this, the members held a press meeting in Chennai on Tuesday.

BSB which was formed in August 2022 is a financially and administratively independent school education board set up by the Union government through its autonomous body, Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Vidya Pratishthan (MSRVVP), Ujjain, in the department of higher education, Ministry of the then HRD (now Ministry of Education).

For further media information about BSB, the public can refer to bsb.org.in.

Following the announcement made through a press meet, BSB, Tamil Nadu chapter will hold its first meeting in Mylapore on August 8.

The members of BSB are NP Singh, retired IAS, the working chairperson, BSB, Sadhviji Devpriyaji, the chief central coordinator, Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar, Parmarth the chief central co-ordinator, Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar and other renowned educationist from south India.