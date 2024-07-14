Union govt issues Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark Kalaignar birth centenary

CHENNAI: The Union government has issued a commemorative coin on the occasion of the birth centenary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch Kalaignar M Karunanidhi.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Union Ministry of Finance on July 12, the coin of one hundred rupees denomination shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central government on the occasion of the birth centenary of Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi.

"This face of the coin shall bear the portrait of 'Kalaignar M Karunanidhi' in the centre of the coin, with his signature below the image. On the left periphery of the coin, the inscription shall be written in Devanagari script, and the inscription 'BIRTH CENTENARY OF KALAIGNAR M KARUNANIDHI' in English shall be depicted on the right periphery of the coin. The year '1924-2024' in international numerals shall be written on the button periphery of the coin," the notification read.

Usually, commemorative coins are issued in small quantities, and kept by the RBI as uncirculated collectors' items. It is unclear how many coins will be minted, or if they will be in mass circulation.

The DMK government had last year urged the BJP-led NDA government to release a commemorative coin to mark MK birth centenary.

However, the then AIADMK government's demand for a commemorative coin for late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa is still pending with the Centre.