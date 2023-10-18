Union govt approves Rs 19.68 crore bonus for railway employees

CHENNAI: The union government has given the green light to a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of Rs 19.68 crore bonus for railway employees for the financial year 2022-23.

As per press note, the bonus, equivalent to 78 days' wages, has been approved for a wide spectrum of eligible non-gazetted railway employees, encompassing various roles such as track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, points men, ministerial staff, and other group 'C' personnel, excluding Railway Protection Force (RPF) /Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel.

"This decision comes in recognition of the exceptional performance exhibited by railway staff, culminating in record-breaking achievements during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The railways set new benchmarks by successfully transporting a colossal cargo load of 1509 million tonnes and accommodating the travel of nearly 6.5 billion passengers, " the press note stated.

"This performance can be attributed to factors such as infrastructure, operational efficiency and the integration of advanced technology playing pivotal roles in achieving these outstanding results, " added the note.