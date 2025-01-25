Union government's health scheme for kids a hit in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Union government’s Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) programme, which focuses on early identification and management of health conditions among children, has significantly advanced child health services in Tamil Nadu.

A research article, co-authored by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam and published in the Tamil Nadu Journal of Public Health and Medical Research, highlights the significant innovations introduced in the RBSK programme, which addresses defects at birth, developmental delays, diseases, and deficiencies from birth to 18 years.

Under the RBSK programme, the article stated that screening for 30 medical conditions was conducted in each facility at the community level. Any newborn found with defects is referred to the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) for further management. At the community level, screening is carried out at anganwadi centres (AWC) for pre-school children under 6 years, and at government and government-aided schools for children aged 6-18 years.

The State Health Department has implemented a Face Recognized Attendance System (FRAS) to track the attendance and activities of RBSK teams that are stationed at their respective block PHCs. The Advanced Tour Programme (ATP) of all RBSK teams is also updated monthly on the DPH’s website, which displays the scheduled visits of RBSK teams to anganwadi centres and government and government aided schools.

“Each RBSK vehicle is equipped with a GPS device for tracking in real time. It helps to prevent route deviations, optimise logistical efficiency, and ensure teams visit the designated screening sites as scheduled,” Dr Selvavinayagam noted.

Newborn screening for birth defects, also known as delivery point screening, is being implemented as part of RBSK programme to identify birth defects within 48 hours of delivery. The article stated that the screening is conducted in all health facilities from Primary Health Centres to Medical College Hospitals and private hospitals within 48 hours of delivery of the newborn.

A detailed screening checklist has been incorporated into the PICME portal, where identified defects are immediately recorded. If a defect is found, the newborn is referred to a DEIC or a higher-level medical facility for further care.

“A Delivery Point Screening Card is issued to the mother indicating the baby’s health status and serving as a record for follow-up. All health institutions conducting deliveries are required to update newborn delivery details, screening results, and referral information in the PICME portal. This helps Village Health Nurses to coordinate with the RBSK team for their follow-up visits after discharge,” stated the article.

The integration of the Education Management Information System (EMIS) app, developed by the School Education Department, incorporates a 49-question primary screening questionnaire that’s completed by school teachers. It includes nine sets of screening components to ensure comprehensive health assessment that’s confirmed upon assessment.

RBSK doctors also use the app to screen children at anganwadi centres, entering the health data directly into the portal. It enables a unified tracking system for all children across different age groups, and also supports real-time data entry, tracking, and allows efficient follow-up.

The DPH has decided to establish infirmary rooms in higher secondary schools to provide privacy during health exams conducted by RBSK teams. RBSK Medical Officers will also conduct health and wellness sessions during school assemblies to raise awareness about the programme. Saturdays will be dedicated to referrals to District Early Intervention Centres (DEICs) for further evaluation and management of identified health conditions.

“Additionally, State-level Coordination Committee meetings will be conducted three times a year,” the article stated.