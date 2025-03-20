Union government owes TN Rs 2.63L cr, says Minister Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: State Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the Union government owed Tamil Nadu a staggering Rs 2.63 lakh crore.

During a heated debate on the State Budget 2025-26, the finance minister strongly criticised the Union government for withholding the funds, saying the attempt has contributed significantly to the state's financial difficulties.

"The central government has not released Rs 2.63 lakh crore, which constitutes 32 per cent of the total debt owed to Tamil Nadu. This money is crucial for the state's development and welfare programmes," Thennarasu said.

He further emphasised that if the Union government disbursed these pending funds, the Tamil Nadu government will not have to borrow and will be able to fund crucial development projects through its own resources.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami defended the financial management of the previous AIADMK-led government, which had been in power until 2021.

He argued that the AIADMK had taken loans during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the financial constraints caused by the lockdown, particularly with a sharp drop in revenue from liquor sales and property registrations.

Thangam swiftly rebutted this claim, asserting that the DMK government's fiscal management was hampered by the Union government's refusal to release funds.

He pointed out that while the AIADMK had received financial cooperation from the Union government, the DMK-led administration had been left to fend for itself.

The debate took a different turn when BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan weighed in, suggesting that the Tamil Nadu government should explore alternatives to taking further loans.

She recommended increasing the registration fee concession for properties registered in the name of women to 5 per cent, in order to incentivise women to buy property.

Responding to her, Thangam argued that such initiatives would be possible only if the Union government released the pending funds owed to the state.

He also strongly objected to Vanathi's suggestion that the state should not politicise and criticise the Union government, instead work in tandem with them for the welfare of the people.

The minister responded saying, "We will give our hand to the relationship... We will give our voice to the rights... We will never allow a situation where we have to give up our language rights and receive funds from the Union government."

When focus shifted to peacocks & wild boars

*During a debate in the House, Thangam responded to concerns raised by BJP MLA Vanathi and AIADMK MLA Velumani on the growing menace of wild boars and peacocks in the Thondamuthur region

*Thangam urged Vanathi to engage with her colleagues at the Centre and advocate for an amendment to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972

*"I request Vanathi to take this up with her leadership at the Centre and push for an amendment to the Wildlife (Protection) Act. This change would allow us to take necessary action, including culling wild boars, to safeguard the livelihoods of our farmers," he stated