Union Fisheries Minister, MoS interact with fishers

MADURAI: Union Minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala, along with Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan and fisheries officials visited Thengapattanam and other coastal villages in Kanniyakumari district and interacted with several fishermen under the eighth phase of ‘Sagar Parikrama,’ the Union government’s initiative aimed at protecting the interests of fishermen and other stakeholders relyingon the fishing industry.

The programme facilitates interaction with fishermen, coastal communities and stakeholders so as to disseminate information of various fisheries related schemes and programmes being implemented by the Centre.

During the interaction at Thoothur, Justin Antony, president, International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET), thanked the Centre for setting up the Fisheries Ministry and passing the “Anti Maritime Piracy Bill” with the aim of protecting the fishermen at high seas from sea pirates. He also thanked them for the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Antony also submitted a memorandum to Rupala demanding the Centre to exclude the monsoon period ban on trawling (June-July), which is not applicable to longline and pelagic drift gill net fishing by the fishermen of Thoothoor region at deep sea.

They also sought 50 per cent job reservation for fisher youths in Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Marine police.

Moreover, Antony felt the need for upgrading fisheries cooperative societies to credit cooperative societies with the financial assistance from the National Fisheries Development Board. He also demanded setting up of a branch of the National Disaster Management Centre in Thoothoor region. Rupala also interacted with fishermen at Vallavilai, Kurumpanai, Vaniyakudi, Colachel and Muttom.