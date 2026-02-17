Union dues mount, TN targets fiscal consolidation and Rs 11 lakh Cr credit push

Total Revenue Receipts for 2026–27 are estimated at Rs 3,44,575 crore. State’s Own Tax Revenue is projected at Rs 2,29,579 crore, while the share in central taxes is estimated at Rs 62,531 crore. Grants-in-aid are expected at Rs 24,762 crore, anticipating release of pending funds.

Despite fiscal constraints, the Minister emphasised that capital spending would continue to expand. Capital Expenditure for 2026–27 has been pegged at Rs 59,561.72 crore, marking a 15.78 per cent increase over Revised Estimates. The total capital outlay including net loans and advances is estimated at Rs 73,270 crore, reflecting the government’s continued focus on infrastructure-led growth.