Unidentified senior citizen’s body retrieved from Cauvery river

CHENNAI: An unidentified senior citizen aged around 70 years old was found drowned in the Cauvery on Wednesday. The passersby at Chinthamani found the body of a male in the Cauvery and soon informed the Fort police, who rushed to the spot along with the Fire and Rescue personnel.

The body was retrieved and sent to Tiruchy GH for post-mortem.

The initial investigation found that the senior citizen could have come to the Cauvery for bathing and drowned. The police registered a case and are trying to identify the man.