Unidentified intruders decamped with 35 sovereign gold ornaments in Adambakkam

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 35 sovereign gold ornaments from a house in Adambakkam.

The victim Ruba Devi (59) of Officers Colony 1st Street in Adambakkam was a retired government school teacher.

On September 18, she went to Bangalore to visit her daughter and her husband Raja Rao also left for Andhra Pradesh on a business trip.

On Wednesday the neighbours noticed the main door of the house was broken and they alerted Raja Rao.

Later when he returned home found the intruders had looted the gold ornaments.

However, Raja Rao was not sure about the value of the gold and after his wife returned on Saturday she filed a complaint in the Adambakkam police station.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.