Unidentified gang murders 27-yr-old Sengottai youth in broad daylight

MADURAI: A 27-year old youth was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants near Sengottai in Tenkasi district on Wednesday. The broad daylight murder shook the public. The murdered victim has been identified as M Rajesh, who resided at Sengottai Railway Gate area, sources said. It occurred at 9.20 a.m., in front of the Sengottai municipal office. Earlier, the victim picked up her sister on his bike and dropped near the office. Sengottai police rushed to the scene of crime and held enquiries. The victim was found lying murdered on his bike. The motive behind the murder is yet to be known. Further sources said the victim was a son of Tamilselvi, former president of Tenkasi panchayat union. A case has been filed and investigation is underway.