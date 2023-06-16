Unidentified gang attacks TNSTC crew in Thanjai, service disrupted

TIRUCHY: An unidentified gang reportedly attacked a TNSTC crew in Thanjavur and bus services were suspended in protest for over two hours on Thursday. It is said, Alagudurai (36), a resident from Padalur in Perambalur district employed as driver in TNSTC bus operated in Thanjavur-Tiruchy via Pattukkottai and Arumugam (39) from Tiruchy is the conductor. On Thursday early hours, while the bus crew were proceeding t to the government depot near the Big temple, an eight member gang who came in bikes at Srinivasapuram, stopped the bus and demanded money from the bus crew. Since they refused to give money, they manhandled the duo and escaped with Rs 1,800 cash and their watch and escaped. The injured Alagudurai and Arumugam passed on the information and were admitted to Thanjavur hospital. There was also disription of bus services before TNSTC officials assured the staff action against the accused. Later, Thanjavur West police registered a case against the unidentified gang and are conducting an inquiry.