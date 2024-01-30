Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril scheme to be launched Wednesday

CHENNAI: The Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril scheme announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure uninterrupted delivery of government schemes/services to the people would be launched statewide on Wednesday.

Under the scheme announced by the CM on November 23, 2023, district collectors along with other officials would hold camps at a taluk in their district on the fourth Wednesday of every month. The details of the taluk would be notified by the district collectors in advance.

In a release issued by the Tuesday, the state government said that the district collectors and district-level officers of various departments will remain for 24 hours from 9am Wednesday in the selected taluks and undertake field verification of various schemes/services delivered by various state government departments.

The district collectors would find solutions to optimize services and expedite projects based on the inputs received during the field inspections done during the Ungal Thedi Ungal Ooril camps.

The collectors would also meet the people and collect their grievance petitions and redress the same. The government advised the people to make good use of the camps to ensure that the government services reach them with ease.