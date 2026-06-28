Unfazed by rout, NTK chief Seeman likely to face Ambasamudram bypoll

However, the party has clarified that no final decision has been taken on his candidature.

With by-elections expected in six vacant Assembly constituencies in the coming months, speculation has grown about Seeman not shying away from the bypoll.

According to party sources, Ambasamudram is among the constituencies being considered for Seeman's candidature. The move comes despite the party suffering a major setback in the recently concluded Assembly election, with all 234 NTK candidates losing their deposits.