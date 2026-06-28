Unfazed by rout, NTK chief Seeman likely to face Ambasamudram bypoll

CHENNAI: Despite defeats and a fall in vote percentage, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has decided to contest the bypolls, with party chief coordinator Seeman likely to contest in the Ambasamudram constituency in Tirunelveli district.
However, the party has clarified that no final decision has been taken on his candidature.
With by-elections expected in six vacant Assembly constituencies in the coming months, speculation has grown about Seeman not shying away from the bypoll.
According to party sources, Ambasamudram is among the constituencies being considered for Seeman's candidature. The move comes despite the party suffering a major setback in the recently concluded Assembly election, with all 234 NTK candidates losing their deposits.
Seeman himself finished third in the Karaikudi Assembly constituency, his native region, and also lost his deposit. The party's vote share declined from around 8% in the previous Assembly election to nearly 4%.
Speaking to DT Next, NTK Youth Wing state coordinator Fathima Farhana said the proposal for Seeman to contest a by-election was discussed at a recent high-level party meeting. However, she said no final decision had been taken.
She said Ambasamudram was being considered as the party continued to enjoy a relatively strong support base in the southern districts. Party leaders believe that consolidating this support could improve the NTK's prospects in the by-election and help it regain political momentum after its electoral setback.
Farhana said the NTK had never boycotted elections and remained committed to contesting every democratic battle. She added that the party intended to field candidates in all six Assembly by-elections whenever the Election Commission announced the schedule.
The party leadership is yet to formally announce its candidates.