'Under permissible amount': Madras HC quashes case on man carrying Puducherry liquor into Tamil Nadu

According to case records, the Tamil Nadu Police intercepted a vehicle during a routine check at the Allpettai check post in Cuddalore district, near the Puducherry-Tamil Nadu border. The vehicle was driven by Vallarasu, a resident of Kattumylore in the district.

Upon inspection, the police recovered a 750 ml bottle of Napoleon Brandy, a 750 ml bottle of Old Monk Rum, and a 180 ml bottle of Old Monk Rum. The liquor, stated to be from Puducherry and allegedly banned in Tamil Nadu, was found in a black plastic cover, suspected to be intended for sale.

A case was registered against Vallarasu under Sections 4(1)(c) and 4(1-A) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act (Amendment), citing restrictions on the import of liquor from Puducherry into Tamil Nadu. The case was pending before the Judicial Magistrate-II, Cuddalore.