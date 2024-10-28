Under Dravidian model governance, TN shared surplus food production with other states: Agri dept

CHENNAI: Listing out the achievements of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, the DMK government has claimed that the State has become self-sufficient in food production under Chief Minister MK Stalin able guidance. Tamil Nadu is today in an advantageous position that it has shared surplus food items with other states, the department said.

"In the first year (2021-2022) of the Dravidian model government, food production increased by 11 per cent (11.74 metric tonnes) compared to the previous year. Due to the kuruvai package scheme, the area of cultivation increased to 4.90 lakh acres in 2021 and 5.36 lakh acres in 2022. In 2023, this increased to 5.59 lakh acres, which is the highest in 48 years," the government said in a statement.

The release added that after the Chief Minister (MK Stalin) took charge, crop insurance of Rs 5,148 crore has been paid to 26.34 lakh farmers. Moreover, a separate budget for agriculture is being prepared, it was noted. “During the last three years, Rs 833.88 crore has been distributed as compensation to 11.95 lakh farmers for damages due to flood and drought. The Union government has given several awards to the Dravidian model government since 2021,” the statement read.

"Above all, the chief minister inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Park on October 7. The park is developed at Rs 25 crore on 6.09 acres," the release said.