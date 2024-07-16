Under DMK regime, narcotics easily available in Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran

TIRUCHY: Narcotic substances, including ganja are widely available across the state with the blessings of DMK functionaries and these results into frequent murders. The Chief Minister should initiate steps to curb the menace, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Dhinakaran charged that the narcotic substances are widely available across the state and the DMK functionaries are behind the distribution.

“Since the narcotic substances are easily available, the youths have easy accessibility and this results in at least 2 to 3 murders every day and who is responsible for this? he asked.

He said Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has been controlling the police, should initiate action against the culprits. “The Chief Minister who is responsible for this, should initiate immediate action to curb the drug menace in the state,” Dhinakaran said.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran said that the AIADMK cadre do not pay attention to general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as he is not elected to the post. “EPS is selfish and does not care about the party welfare, but all for his personal welfare. So, time will change everything,” he said.

Answering a query, Dhinakaran said that there was no chance for merging AMMK with AIADMK.