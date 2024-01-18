Begin typing your search...

Under-construction MRTS elevated track collapses in Chennai, no casualties

The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area.

ByANIANI|18 Jan 2024 3:05 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-18 16:00:33.0  )
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI)

CHENNAI: An under-construction MRTS elevated track collapsed in Chennai near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on Thursday. No casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

