Under-construction MRTS elevated track collapses in Chennai, no casualties

CHENNAI: An under-construction MRTS elevated track collapsed in Chennai near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on Thursday. No casualties have been reported.

The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area.

#Breaking: Flyover construction near Nanganallur-Thillai Nagar Tunnel railway station takes a dramatic turn with a section #collapse. No injuries reported at the moment. Concerns raised about cause, prompting scrutiny into alleged negligence by construction officials & contractor pic.twitter.com/AYxEGyn2yn — DT Next (@dt_next) January 18, 2024

