Under-21 liquor enforcement needs rejig of TASMAC shop operations: Unions

Tasmac employees and unions note that many high-footfall shops are not equipped for practical age verification. "People think customers come one by one. In reality, ten hands stretch out at once, asking for different brands while money is constantly being exchanged. We are already short-staffed. If we start stopping everyone for verification, the crowd outside will swell exponentially," a Tasmac employee said.

Union representatives say the problem is rooted in Tasmac's long-pending manpower imbalance. According to CITU's TASMAC Employees Union general secretary Thiruchelvan, staffing structures fixed when the state took over liquor retail operations in 2003 were not implemented and are currently not in line with present-day sales and footfall.

Under the structure, Corporation-area shops comprise one supervisor and four salesmen, municipality shops need four staff, while panchayat-level shops need three. Unions highlight that several low-sales shops continue to have excess staff while high-revenue outlets function with minimal manpower.

"Instead of eight people, only four will be posted in some high-sales shops because if more staff come in, the unofficial collections have to be shared with more people," he alleged.

Meanwhile, Tasmac employees also note that there is not enough space in many outlets to accommodate staff. "There is barely enough space for 2 people to stand inside," an employee noted.