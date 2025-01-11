Unable to digest TN’s progress, Guv Ravi indulges in childish acts, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Sustaining his onslaught against Governor RN Ravi for refusing to deliver his speech in the State Assembly in protest against rendering of the national anthem at the end and not at the beginning, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the gubernatorial head is keen on violating the rules and is unable to digest the progress of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin also said the Governor’s politically motivated behaviour insulting the State Assembly was unbecoming of the office he holds.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor over the address in the Assembly, Stalin said, “As the incumbent Chief Minister, I might be an ordinary person. However, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) has a century-old history. It was built on the sentiments of the crores of people. In disrespecting the House's dignity and the people's sentiments and daring to insult the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, the Governor has engaged in an act demeaning his official capacity, with a political intent. The House has so far not witnessed and must not witness such acts henceforth.”

Adding that the State Assembly has been witnessing peculiar scenes during the last few years, the CM said, “The Governor is visiting the House and leaving without delivering his speech. That is why I called his behaviour childish.” Citing Article 176 (I) of the Constitution prescribing that the Governor read only the speech prepared by the State government, Stalin reiterated that RN Ravi is keen on deliberately violating the rules.

Recalling an instance in 2022 when the same Governor read out the speech prepared by the State government, the CM said, “Everyone in the House knows what silly reasons he has been citing not to deliver his speech in the House. Singing Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu at the beginning and the national anthem at the end in the House is a long-practised tradition. He has been refusing to deliver his speech despite being offered the clarification. I think he is unable to digest the growth of Tamil Nadu.”

CM added that we don’t mind him boycotting us politically because the Dravidian movement was founded against boycotts, insults and oppression. “The movement has seen a century overcoming discriminations,” he said.

It may be recalled that Speaker M Appavu read out the Tamil version of the Governor’s address after the gubernatorial head walked out in a few minutes without ‘reading’ his speech on the opening day of the year’s Assembly session.