Unable to bear loss of mother, Thanjavur youth dies by suicide

TIRUCHY: A youth died by suicide unable to bear the loss of his mother who died of cardiac arrest and the police retrieved both bodies after four days after the incident in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

M Easwari (59) along with her son Rahul (29) was living in the house at Municipal colony in Thanjavur. Rahul, an engineering graduate has been involved in a business after his father Madanagopal died some years back.

The house of Easwari was locked for four days and as the neighbors grew suspicious they passed information to the police, who broke open the house and found the decomposed bodies.

The police also secured a suicide note written by Rahul. A case has been filed and investigations are on.