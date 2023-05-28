Unable to bear loss of child, mother commits suicide near Jolarpet

TIRUPATTUR: A mother, unable to bear the death of her only child, committed suicide by hanging at her house near Jolarpet on Friday.

Sources revealed that Aiswarya (27) was married to Raman of Mandalavadi village near Jolarpet and the couple had a daughter Jeswitha(4), who had been suffering from blood cancer for the last eight months.

The couple had spent over Rs 25 lakh in search of a cure for their child and had visited doctors in Chennai and Bengaluru.

However, the child eventually succumbed to the disease on Thursday, leaving Aiswarya completely devastated.

On Friday morning, Aiswarya attempted to commit suicide in her house. On hearing the sound of her attempt, Raman and others broke open the door and saved her. However, Aiswarya was determined to end her life, and she committed suicide by hanging that same night. The Jolarpet police registered a case and sent the body to the Tiruapttur government hospital for post mortem and are currently investigating the matter.