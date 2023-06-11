Unable to bear 2-yr-old son’s death, man dies by suicide in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Unable to bear the death of his two-year-old boy, a man died by suicide in Ariyalur on Saturday. It is said, On Friday, Divikshan (2) son of P Dinesh (26), a resident of Elakurichi in Ariyalur fell from the cot and sustained severe injury. Soon Dinesh rushed him to Thirumanur GH but the doctors declared him dead.

Subsequently, the body was sent to the Ariyalur Medical College. Dinesh who was frustrated after the death of his two-year-old son, took copper wire and died of electrocution. On information, Keezhapazhuvur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Ariyalur medical college hospital. Further investigations are on.