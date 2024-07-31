'Unable to assess damage caused by Wayanad landslides due to...': Stalin quotes Kerala CM Vijayan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan told him that they were unable to assess the damage caused by the massive landslides in Wayanad yesterday due to the enormity of the devastation.

Talking to media persons after distributing aid to the people in his constituency, Kolathur, CM Stalin said that he had spoken to the Kerala CM over phone and enquired about the extent of devastation caused by the natural disaster.

"The Kerala CM told me that they were unable to assess the extent of damages suffered because of the enormity of the devastation caused by the landslides," CM Stalin said.

He reiterated that the Tamil Nadu government has dispatched a rescue and medical team led by two IAS officers in addition to providing Rs 5 crore as relief assistance to Kerala. "We are ready to extend whatever assistance is required in Wayanad," the CM added.

Meanwhile, when asked about alleged casteist remarks made against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament, Stalin sidestepped the query and said, “This is not the time to engage with this question.”

While reacting to another query on the likelihood of incumbent Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi being given an extension, the CM tersely said, “I am neither the President nor Prime Minister.”