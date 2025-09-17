UN-FAO to devise plans to improve small-scale fisheries in Bay of Bengal nations

CHENNAI: Collaborating with the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will assist India and other Bay of Bengal countries in formulating national action plans to strengthen small-scale fisheries and secure the livelihoods of millions of fisherfolk.

A three-day high-level regional capacity building meeting, aimed at preparing country-specific roadmaps for a National Plan of Action for Small-Scale Fisheries (NPOA-SSF), will be held in Chennai from September 17 to 19.

Senior officials and representatives from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives will participate in the deliberations.

Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi will inaugurate the meet, which will see participation from FAO officials, policymakers, marine scientists and national task force members. The initiative is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 14 and FAO's global guidelines for sustainable small-scale fisheries.

The proposed action plans will cover issues including fisher rights, decent working conditions, safety at sea, gender participation and the sustainable use of marine resources. "This effort could reinforce the future of fishing communities in the Bay of Bengal, ensuring livelihood security and strengthening aquatic food production through marine and inland resources," said BOBP-IGO Director P Krishnan.

FAO international fisheries analyst Lena Maria Westlund said, "Small-scale fisheries are the backbone of coastal communities, providing food security and livelihoods to millions. Yet, the sector is under strain due to climate change and resource competition. Developing country-specific roadmaps is a step towards addressing these challenges."

Indian delegates will include scientists from the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), and Fishery Survey of India (FSI), alongside fisheries experts and government officials.