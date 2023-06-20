ULB Act: Panels to ensure enforcement

CHENNAI: In order to ensure a hassle-free and effective implementation of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998 as amended by Tamil Nadu Act 35 of 2022 and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, the State government recently constituted four sub-committees to examine the representations/issues connected with the matters relating to service, councils, property tax/hoarding/licensing, public health, solid waste management, and septage management.

Further, the government has directed the subcommittees to furnish their recommendations within three months.

“The subcommittee on service matters shall examine/analyse and give its recommendations in the nature of safeguarding the legitimate service benefits of the employees and officials of the urban local bodies.

“The subcommittees shall discuss in detail, all the issues relating to fixation of inter-se seniority among the members of various services, which have been brought under a single unit as per the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023. It may also study the procedure followed in Government while fixing inter-se seniority,” said a Government Order issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (Election) department.

“The respective subcommittees shall also examine the issues/representations which require amendments to be made to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, and make specific suggestions/recommendations in this regard.

“It may requisition the services of concerned officials, if and when required, in connection with the examination of any issue,” it added.

Notably, Greater Chennai Corporation officials and Municipal Administration and Water Supply department officials and Engineers were appointed as members in the four subcommittees.