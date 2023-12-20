Begin typing your search...
UK extradites Madurai man to US in terror probe
Sundar Nagarajan (65) was arrested by the Metropolitan Police’s National Extradition Unit from Hayes in west London on April 18.
LONDON: A Madurai-born man arrested in London on a provisional American warrant as part of a US-UK coordinated action targeting terrorism financing has been extradited to the United States after consenting to face trial in America, British authorities said on Tuesday.
Sundar Nagarajan (65) was arrested by the Metropolitan Police’s National Extradition Unit from Hayes in west London on April 18.
Next Story