UGC urges HEIs to take up NQM to develop technology

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) urged Higher Educational Institutions to create awareness among the faculty, researchers, and students to benefit from National Quantum Mission (NQM), a scheme aiming to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial research and development and create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in Quantum Technology (QT).

Quantum technology is manifested through applications in secure communication, disaster management through better prediction, computing, simulation, chemistry, healthcare, cryptography, and imaging among others.

UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi, in a circular to the vice-chancellors of universities and principals of all the colleges, pointed out that recently, the Union Cabinet has approved NQM at a total cost of Rs 6,003.65 crore for the period 2023-24 to 2030-31.

"This initiative is expected to accelerate QT-led economic growth, nurture the ecosystem in the country and make India one of the leading nations in the development of Quantum Technologies and Applications (QTA)", he said.

He said satellite-based secure quantum communications between ground stations over a range of 2,000 kilometers within India, long-distance secure quantum communications with other countries, inter-city quantum key distribution over 2,000 kilometers as well as multi-node quantum networks with quantum memories are also some of the deliverables of the mission.

Joshi said this mission will help in developing magnetometers with high sensitivity in atomic systems and Atomic Clocks for precision timing, communications, and navigation. "It will also support the design and synthesis of quantum materials such as superconductors, novel semiconductor structures, and topological materials for fabrication of quantum devices", he added.

Stating that four Thematic Hubs (T-Hubs) will be set up in top academic and national research and development institutes in the domains of Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing and Metrology, and Quantum Materials Devices, he said the hubs will focus on the generation of new knowledge through basic and applied research as well as promote research and development in areas that are mandated to them.

He said that therefore, HEIs are requested to disseminate the information about National Quantum Mission (NQM) among the faculty, researchers, and students so as to acquire benefit from this mission.