UGC to evaluate HEIs based on NEP implementation

CHENNAI: With state-run universities already caught in the crossfire between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), the University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to develop a new system to evaluate and grade higher educational institutions (HEIs) based on the implementation of the NEP 2020.

Accordingly, the progress made by the HEIs in implementing the NEP will be considered while granting privileges and entitlements under various UGC regulations.

As the HEIs will be assessed based on their adoption and implementation of NEP initiatives, the institution needs to fulfil the mandatory requirements called ‘qualifiers’, followed by ‘quantifiers’.

The new guidelines, released by the UGC, further said that the assessment will be based on the data evidence to be submitted by the HEIs. Submission of false evidence and or any wrong declarations by HEI will lead to the rejection of the application and any other action as deemed fit by the UGC.

For the qualifiers, the HEIs should adopt ten recommendations laid by the UGC that include registration on the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) portal, valid accreditation from NAAC, implementation of UGC guidelines on public self-disclosure, implementation of extant UGC free refund policy and constitution of the internal complaints committee for matters related to sexual harassment.

An HEI fulfilling the eligibility qualifiers will be eligible for further evaluation. Accordingly, a questionnaire containing 49 questions will be given to each institution regarding the implementation of NEP parameters. The percentage of ‘yes’ will determine the points obtained by the HEI, which in turn will determine its eligibility to a scheme or privilege and entitlement.

An HEI must substantiate its claim by submitting documentary evidence or relevant information. The decision of the UGC on whether an HEI has achieved a particular parameter will be final.

The UGC guidelines also said that benchmarks to be achieved by HEIs to attain entitlement and privileges under various regulations would be suitably modified from time to time after the approval of the commission's chairman.