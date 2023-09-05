UGC to celebrate Chandrayaan-3 success story by involving all HEIs

CHENNAI: In a bid to celebrate Chandrayaan-3 success, the University of Grants Commission (UGC) will be launching several programme, including organising All India Quiz, which could be participated by the students in all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs)

The Commission, in its circular, said in order to enable people to explore the country's lunar mission, MyGov has launched the Chandrayaan 3 Maha Quiz.

To participate in the 'Chandrayaan-3 quiz the candidates need to create an individual account on MyGov.

Accordingly, all the participants will receive a participation certificate that can be downloaded, and the winners of the quiz will be rewarded with cash prizes.

It said HEIs being centres for creating, acquiring and sharing knowledge are requested to encourage the faculty, students and researchers to participate in the quiz being organized at MyGov platform, so as to ensure maximum participation.

In addition, the UGC also requested the HEIs to organize activities such as short skits/filmy sketches on themes such as 'India on Moon', 'New India on Moon', 'Lunar is not too far away', 'Lunar Journey of New India' and 'Self-reliant india's Chandrayaan'.

The Commission also asked the HEIs to make posts on social media platforms under hashtags 'New Flight of New India', 'Colors on Moon' and 'New India's Shankhnaad' (sound).

The UGC instructed the HEIs to upload videos and photos on the University Activity Monitoring Portal.